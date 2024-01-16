Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, this past weekend was packed with award show moments and we’re recapping the top moments. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, ‘I’m Just Ken’ won best song and even Ryan Gosling seemed shocked. Chelsea Handler hosted the show, and she made a dig at her ex Jo Koy for his Golden Globes performance. The Emmy Awards were last night, and they celebrated their 75years by reuniting our favorite tv show casts. Finally, Anthony Anderson hosted the Emmy Awards last night and his mom caused quite the stir by interrupting Jennifer Coolidge’s acceptance speech. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline. Insta-Chat is brought to you by Beloit Health System, the only hospital in the area to be awarded an ‘A’ quality and safety rating by Leapfrog.

