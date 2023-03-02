Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Masked Singer has been full of entertainment legends this season and the latest reveal is no exception. Last night the Polar Bear was revealed to be one of the founding fathers of hip hop, Grandmaster Flash. He says that The Masked Singer was so much fun and helped him feel like a kid again. He also shares how much he loved doing the 50 years of hip hop performance at the Grammy Awards because it made him feel like ‘a proud dad’. You can watch The Masked Singer every Wednesday night on FOX39.