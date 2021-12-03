Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Politics
International
Entertainment
Weird
Ask Eric
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Send us your photos
Sign up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Rockford child molester sentenced to 60 years in prison
Top Stories
Two juveniles, one adult tracked down after fleeing from Love’s Park Police
Rockford man arrested after police find loaded handgun in trunk
Three Rockford men arrested with gun charges
Rockford man arrested after drug deal investigation
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Weather Radar
Candice’s Classroom
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
High School Sports Scores
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Nascar
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bago tops Rock Falls 60-37 in Big Northern matchup
Video
Top Stories
Blackhawks trade goaltender Malcolm Subban to Sabres for ‘future considerations’
Regents improve to 6-1 with a win over Marian University
Video
NIU’s Thomas Hammock named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year
Video
Rockford native Vederian Lowe earns honorable mention All-Big Ten
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Stateline Quiz Bowl
BestReviews
Calendar
Contests
Machine Shed Chef’s Corner
Remarkable Women
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Stateline Deals
GDS Holiday Gift Guide Sponsors
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Holiday Glam Tips with Willow Beauty Center
Good Day Stateline
by:
WTVO
Posted:
Dec 3, 2021 / 10:53 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2021 / 10:53 AM CST
Six Flags Holiday in the Park Lights
GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Circle of Wellness
GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Golf Shack
GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Goodwill of Northern Illinois
GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar
GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Rockton Garden Works
GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Rockton Sanctuary Spa & Healing Touch
GDS Throwback Thursday
Good Day Moments