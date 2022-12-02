Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

If you missed the Black Friday deals then you might be looking to score a sale for your holiday shopping. Luckily, Goodwill has your back, and they have amazing stocking stuffer deals. Senior marketing manager Shannon Harper is even putting Michelle to the test on how well she can fill a stocking while staying in budget. Goodwill also has Christmas décor and ugly holiday sweaters that are perfect for any office party. Goodwill of Northern Illinois is located at 3068 McFarland Road in Rockford.