Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Losing a pet is incredibly difficult but with the help of Whispering Willow Pet Funeral and Cremation Services you can honor your pet's memory in a really beautiful way. Owner of Whispering Willow Kate Capriola is showing off some glass keepsakes and jewelry that they offer. At Whispering Willow, they make it easy to cremate your pet with them and utilize the ashes in the glass keepsakes and jewelry. They also allow pet owners to start to preplan services for their older animals. The keepsakes make it easy to keep a piece of your beloved animal with you in beautiful pieces. You can visit Whispering Willow Pet Funeral and Cremation Services at 1004 Samuelson Rd, Rockford, Il. You can also contact them by giving them a call at (815) 581-5111 or by checking out their website whisperingwillowpetfuneral.com.