Hope and Equip is a new organization that aims to help those that are less fortunate. Chris Youssi says that their primary focus is to share the gospel by lifting the community up. Kevin Rose shares that Hope and Equip means a lot to him because it helps people from all over the world. Hope and Equip teams up with other organizations and churches in 13 different counties. The way they decide which organizations and churches to work with is through referrals from individuals and organizations. Chris wants to emphasize that they aren’t trying to create anything new, they just want to assist existing organizations with spiritual and physical assistance. To learn more about Hope and Equip, head to hopeandequip.org.