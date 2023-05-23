Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week is our kickoff to summer week and our GDS social media expert Hope Linker Jobes is with us to share how we can make a perfect summer marketing plan. Hope recommends planning content ahead of time for major holidays and events. Another one of her tips is to always allow wiggle room for current trends and timely pop culture events. She suggests creating batches of content when possible and to plan for flexibility day by day. Some apps that she finds very helpful include Meta Business Suite, Later, and Planoly. Hope likes these apps because it is great for planning out content. You can check out Hope’s 30 Days of Content calendar on her website at chiccommunications.com.