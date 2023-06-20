Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The social media world is constantly changing so it can be difficult for businesses to navigate how to get the most engagement out of their customers. Hope Linker Jobes from Chic Communications is sharing the current social media trends for businesses.

She says that it’s easy to make every post about the product or service, but it can start to feel like every post is a sales post. Hope suggests that just making a small change can help viewers and customers feel more engaged.

One of her suggestions is to have behind the scenes posts where the customer can feel more included in the journey. These types of posts are more engaging because they are different than the average post.

Hope mentions that while some of the interesting posts may look tricky, they’re actually pretty easy to make using the Instagram app. Another great way for businesses to create more engaging content is to make videos of the day to day lives of work.

It’s so easy to film little snippets throughout the day and compile the clips at the end. Plus, it gives the viewer that behind-the-scenes aspect which makes it more engaging.

Viewers are looking for a connection with the creator and including behind the scenes footage or photos can be really impactful for a potential customer. For more information or social media tips, head to chiccommunications.com.