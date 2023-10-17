Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This is the time of year where everyone is hitting up the apple orchards and pumpkin patches so it’s important for these businesses to have a social media presence to stay visible. Our social media expert Hope Linker Jobes is highlighting some local orchards to show off what they’re doing right on social media. Hope says that Curran’s Orchard and Edwards have been doing a fantastic job on social media with bright photos, updates, and collabs. She points out that Curran’s top performing post is a collaboration with Lucha Cantina and says that collabs can expose you to a whole new audience. With Edwards, their top performing post is a picture of a dog. Hope says that a big rule in marketing is ‘When in doubt, include babies or dogs.’ For more social media tips, make sure to check out chickcommunications.com. Tuesday Trends is sponsored by Tissue Caddy and you can enter to win your own Tissue Caddy every single week here.

Sponsored By Tissue Caddy