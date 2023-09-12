Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re continuing our Fall Wedding week with a visit to the beautiful Twisted Tulip in Machesney Park. Right away Michelle points out the beautiful open space at Twisted Tulip and she says how incredible it is that they can do so much with one open space and some little rooms. General manager for Twisted Tulip Ashley Gregory says that the fall wedding season is a very busy time for them but it’s her favorite time of year. She says that her favorite part about working at Twisted Tulip is getting to hear what the couple wants for their wedding and getting to tell them not to worry about it because she can handle it. Their main event space holds about 200 people, and they also have a patio and bridal suite. You can have both the ceremony and reception at Twisted Tulip with their impressive space. To learn more about Twisted Tulip, you can check out their website thetwistedtulipevents.com or you can pay them a visit at 7901 Burden Rd, Machesney Park, Il.

Sponsored By The Twisted Tulip