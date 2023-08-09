Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Storybook Gardens in Rochelle has shown that they can host a beautiful wedding, but you can also plan your perfect wedding there too. Their downtown location is called The Storehouse and it is where couples plan out their wedding with the Storybook Gardens team. Lead Designer Angie Shrimplin loves that they offer The Storehouse because normally couples would have to go somewhere else and pay someone to help them plan their wedding. She loves watching the faces of couples light up the second they walk through the door. Couples can plan out every last detail from the lighting to the napkins at Storybook Gardens. Event manager Miranda Marshall helps brides out in their salon to help them achieve that perfect look. They also offer Air BNB style suites so that the bridal party can have the convenience of staying the night before. To learn more about Storybook Gardens, please visit them at storybookgardens.club.

Sponsored By Storybook Gardens