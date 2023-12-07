Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kids have been writing Christmas wish lists for years, but one little girl’s list has captured the attention of the internet. A Tik Tok user shared her 10-year-old daughter’s ‘bougie Christmas list’ and the internet is shocked by the price stickers on the list. The list included items like an iPhone 15, a $150 Lululemon Gift Card, Nike Dunks, and more. Michelle and Taminique share their thoughts on the list and whether parents should get their kids such expensive items. We would love to hear what you think! Do you think that it’s okay for kids to write wish lists like this? Let us know in the comments on Facebook. If you know of any trending topics you would like for us to talk about, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.