Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

RAMP Center for Independent Living strives to create a more inclusive world for those with disabilities. Changing Attitudes Breaking Barriers Luncheon Keynote Speaker Brady Johnson knows what its like to live with disabilities and has had ableism affect his life. At the Changing Attitudes Breaking Barriers Luncheon attendees will hear Brady’s life story and learn how to make the world more inclusive. The 32nd Annual Luncheon will be held on October 11 at the Tebala Event Center. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by heading to their website rampcil.org. Development Associate Abby Finley and Brady Johnson also join in with Michelle for this week’s game for Game Day! Michelle says that the game is so easy and includes commonly household items. If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!