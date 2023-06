Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

It’s pretty safe to say coffee has become a part of so many of our morning routines! If you’re looking for a new coffee spot to try out, you’re in luck! Taminique is taking us to My Cafè Amorè, a new luxury coffee spot in downtown Cherry Valley! Morgan Bell, the shop owner, is teaching Taminique how to make their Cereal Killer drink. You can visit the cafe at 125 E State St. Suite E, Cherry Valley IL 61016. You can check out their menu at www.ilovemycafeamore.com.