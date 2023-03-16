Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re still fishing for the Stateline’s Best Fish Fry and our next contestant is Hyde Out Bar and Grill in Poplar Grove. Matt Neibu, the owner for Hyde Out shares that Hyde Out has been at their location for 12 years and they’re a family-owned business. He is serving up a beer battered ice Atlantic cod that he believes is the best in the Stateline. If you think that Hyde Out Bar and Grill has the best fish in the Stateline then you can vote once an hour, every hour until 12pm on March 21st here.