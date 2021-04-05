Hyundai on Perryville and Easterseals partner up for Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month and for many families, it means prioritizing education and resources for those with autism. Lori from Easterseals serving Rockford & Winnebago County tells us the importance of autism awareness. We also talk to Pat from Hyundai on Perryville about their involvement and partnership. For every car sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Easterseals. For more information on autism, please visit easterseals.com. You can shop for a car at hyundaionperryville.com.