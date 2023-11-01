Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is National Stress Relief Day and what better way to relieve stress than to meet one of the Happiest Dogs in America? Rebecca Flynn and her dog Oswald are with us tonight to talk about how Oswald became the 3rd Happiest Dog in the country. Rebecca rescued Oswald from a shelter 3 years ago and they have been inseparable ever since. Rebecca says that they love to spend a ton of time outside together especially when they go to the park. She found out about the Happiest Hound contest on the Trusted House Sitter website which she uses frequently for pet sitting across the country. Rebecca just couldn’t resist nominating Oswald because of how cute she thinks he is. They were so shocked when he won 3rd place in the Happiest Hound competition. Rebecca says that Oswald is always game to go anywhere and he’s always a good time.