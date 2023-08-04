Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Jasmine Sklavantis was born in Stateline area but this year she made her way to Fiji to try and find love on Love Island USA. Jasmine said that it was an amazing experience. The process for being on the show was very quick for Jasmine. She said that she was reached out to about being on the show in March of this year and by June she was in Fiji. She says that she doesn’t like to watch the episodes that she was in, but she does like to watch the episodes with the people she made friends with while she was there. She considers herself apart of the Love Island family and she can’t wait to see where her life takes her next. Until then she will focus on her nursing career.