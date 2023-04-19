Rockford, Ill (WTVO) –

For the 41st year, the Stateline Nurses Network is hosting their Nurses Expo inviting nurses from across the Stateline to come together to learn from each other. This event is also open to nursing students and anyone looking to learn more about how being a nurse fits into the stateline medical community. Karen Lane stopped by Good Day Stateline to break down the details of this year’s event and to tell us all about the scholarship opportunities for young nurses. You can register for the event at StatelineNurses.org – Nurses Expo 2023 is on April 28 at Forest Hills Lodge in Loves Park, Illinois.