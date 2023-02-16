Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Sara Dady from Dady Law Group is always keeping us up to date with what’s going on in immigration and she’s so excited to share a new bipartisan bill that was recently proposed with us. This bill is called the Dream Act of 2023. The Dream Act of 2023 would protect dreamers from deportation and give them a path to citizenship if they meet certain requirements. Sara tells us that Illinois is one of the top states in the nation for DACA population with about 30,000 people under DACA. She loves that this bill is bipartisan and was introduced by Senators Durbin and Graham. Sara says that kids is a cause that everyone can get behind no matter what political party you identify with. For more information about Dady Law Group, check out dadylawgroup.com