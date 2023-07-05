Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

While the 4th of July has come and gone, that doesn’t mean that we aren’t still going to plenty of summer parties and get togethers. Certified sommelier and Martha Stewart writer Sarah Tracey is helping us choose wines that are perfect for any summer occasion.

Sarah wants to start off with something light and crisp, so she is starting us off with the St. Chateau Michelle. Sarah says that this wine is super refreshing, and it is budget friendly. The next wine Sarah says is a must for summer celebrations. It is the 14 Hands Unicorn Rosé Bubbles. This wine is fizzy, fruity, and fun. She says that this wine makes for a great host gift as well.

Sarah also turned this wine into a refreshing cocktail using the wine, strawberries, mint, and a little bit of gin.

Keeping with 14 Hands wine, she is showing off the 14 Hands Hot to Trot cans. Sarah is a believer that just because it’s summer it doesn’t mean that you have to stop drinking red wine. This wine has notes of bright cherry and they come in convenient cans that you can carry around with you everywhere.

The final wine is keeping everything super light. The final wine is the Liquid Light Chardonnay. Liquid Light is only 95 calories a glass and it has crisp citrus notes.

To get any of these wines, Sarah Tracey recommends using the Drizzly app to have drinks delivered right to your door.