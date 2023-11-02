Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’ve had the pleasure of showing off the baked goods offered at Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery and tonight we’re checking out their infused and non-infused drinks. Barista Kelsey Acevedo shares that they offer hot and iced coffees, lemonades, and teas. You can order the drinks as is or you can get them infused with Delta 8, Delta 9, and variety of CBDs and THC. She explains that the Delta 8 and 9 is used for head and body high, CBD is for pain relief, and THC is for energy. She says that some people get the THC infused in their coffee to give them a double energy boost. They want everyone to take their time when ordering because they want everyone to feel how they want to feel. They walk you through it step by step to make sure you get the best drink infusion for you. Kelsey also shows Michelle how they make their coffee. Out of the baked goods, Kelsey would pair the coffee with either a blueberry lemon muffin or their pumpkin cheesecake. You can visit Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery at 275 Deane Dr. Rockford Il or you can check out their website mrsbuckbee.com.

Sponsored By Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery