Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Next on our GDS Holiday Gift Guide is with Tamika Brown from Infinite Soul Vibrations and she is showing ways to spread positivity this holiday season. Tamika has beautiful crystal bracelets that promote suicide awareness and self-love.

She is also showing off her intention jewelry and talks about the importance of setting intentions especially going into a new year.

Infinite Soul Vibrations is located at 333 E State St Ste 108 in Rockford and their hours are Tuesday-Friday 12:00pm-6:00pm and Saturday-Monday 12:00pm-4:00pm.

You can also find more information at infinitesoulvibrations.com