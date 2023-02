Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Sheldon Epps is a theatre and television icon with credits such as Friends, Sister, Sister, and Girlfriends. He’s telling us all about his new memoir ‘My Own Directions: A Black Man’s Journey in the American Theatre’ and why he needed to write it now. Sheldon shares that it’s hard to be ‘one of the few’ when it comes to being a black man in theatre, but it also allows him to open the door for the younger generation.