INSTA CHAT: Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are set to get married today, Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of joint Kravis ‘bach’ party, and a couple is getting heat for paying for 30-minutes with Mickey & Minnie Mouse instead of feeding their guests. Make sure you’re tuning in to our Instagram story every day for our bonus Insta Chat, @gooddaystateline!