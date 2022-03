INSTA CHAT: Will Smith shares an apology on social media following him slapping Chris Rock, Katy Perry rips her pants on American Idol, and Mac & Cheese- the dog Jamie Lee Curtis was holing during the Oscars’ ‘In Memorial’ Tribute- got adopted by John Travolta’s son. Make sure you’re tuning in to our Instagram story every day for our bonus Insta Chat, @gooddaystateline!