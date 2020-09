Looking for a better breakfast? Bessie's Diner is a short drive away. Located at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Bessie's Diner has a great menu for the whole family. We sat with Jamie and tried some of their breakfast menu items and made a huge mess!

You can try their breakfast this Saturday, September 19th during their Fly-in (and Drive-in) Pancake Breakfast. The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $9 and children are $6. You can purchase tickets at bessiesdiner.com.