Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Every year people put working out on their New Year’s Resolutions list, but many people try to do too much, too fast. Our GDS Fitness Expert Tosha Pastorek is back with us tonight to help us kick off our new year with some mindful workout routines. Tosha tells us that success begins with believing in yourself and it’s important to keep realistic goals. She shares that it’s okay to make mistakes as long as you are continuing to try and grow. She also gives us some easy workouts we can try out for the new year.