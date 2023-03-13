Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

All this week we are searching for the Stateline’s Best Fish Fry and we may have found it at Fritz’s Wooden Nickel in Stillman Valley! Timothy Tice, owner of Fritz’s Wooden Nickel has laid out a display of beer battered cod, freshly made tartar sauce, and French fries. If you believe that Fritz’s Wooden Nickel has the Stateline’s Best Fish Fry you can vote once an hour every hour until 12pm March 21st here. Make sure to also check out Fritz’s Wooden Nickel at 208 N Walnut St in Stillman Valley IL.