Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Gwyneth Paltrow recently made a huge statement saying that she plans on selling her company ‘GOOP’ and disappear from public life. She told Bustle that she has never been motivated by fame or money but still loves the creative side of GOOP. Also tonight, we’re seeing more excerpts from Britney Spear’s new memoir. One of them includes Britney’s explanation on why she shaved her head in 2007. She said that she’d been eyeballed so much growing up so shaving her head was her way of pushing back. Finally, sports legend Billie Jean King was unmasked last night on the Masked Singer. She was wearing the Royal Hen costume and said she loved her time on the show, but she was sweating bullets in the costume. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.