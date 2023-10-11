Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, there might be a possibility for a Seinfeld reunion. Jerry Springer performed in Boston last weekend, and he told The Crown ‘Something is going to happen that has to do with the ending, it hasn’t happened yet. And just what you’re thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about, so you’ll see.’ This has led fans to think something Seinfeld related is in the works. Also tonight, Vanna White shares who she thinks could fill in for her. Although she isn’t leaving Wheel of Fortune, she says that Maggie Sajak could fill in for her any day. Finally, Jack Osbourne made a stop in Rockford for his new show ‘Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.’ He made a stop at Tinker Swiss Cottage last December and the episode finally aired this week. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.