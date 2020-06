You could cook a steak yourself, but why bother? Chef Bobby at Merrill & Houston's Steak Joint teaches us how to look for the best quality meats and how to grill them. We also get to taste them all! Merrill and Houston's is located inside The Ironworks Hotel in Beloit. You can book their special Do-Over package that includes overnight accommodations, in-room celebration decor, and a $50 Geronimo Hospitality restaurant gift card. To book or to find out more, visit ironworkshotelbeloit.com.