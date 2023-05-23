Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Last time we checked in with Alpine Christian School teacher Ivonne Bisono she was telling us about the book she was publishing with her students and it’s finally here! The book is called ‘My Name is Unique’ and the students got to write about their names and color the illustrations. Ivonne is so proud of her students for doing this because she loves how unique and special their names are. They created this book with the help of studenttreasures.com which is also where you can purchase the book. Let us know if you or someone you know is a teacher doing awesome projects with students!