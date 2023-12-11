Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Jonas Brothers fans got quite the surprise on Saturday night. Jack Black came out on stage with the Jonas Brothers and performed ‘Peaches’ from the Mario Brothers soundtrack. He also really got into the performance by dressing up as Bowser. Also tonight, George Clooney shares his experience of directing his new movie ‘Boys in the Boat’ while dealing with Covid. George was really sick with Covid for about a week during production and at one point had to direct the movie from his iPad. Finally, Martha Stewart shares how you can deal with guests who have overstayed their welcome. She says that if you have guests that you would like to leave, just tell them that you’re going to bed and if that doesn’t work to just turn off the lights on them. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.