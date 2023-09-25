Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

In season one of Special Forces ‘World’s Toughest Test’ we got to see celebrities pushed to the absolute limit but now it is time for season two and we’re chatting with one of the stars of season two, Jack Osbourne to get the inside look. Jack says that he was such a big fan of the show, so he was excited for the chance to come on and compete in season two. One of the contestants Tyler Cameron shared that he didn’t know that it was going to be winter in New Zealand until a couple of days before filming, but Jack was prepared. He was actually working in Tasmania when he got the call that he would be on the World’s Toughest Test, so he was already in the southern hemisphere mindset. Jack shared that the hardest part of the competition is the psychological aspect. He says that they were constantly kept cold, hungry, and tired which was tough physically but also very draining mentally. The person who surprised him the most was Jojo Siwa. He said she was absolutely remarkable, and he would love if his daughters became half the woman she is. You can catch the season two premiere of Special Forces ‘World’s Toughest Test’ tonight on FOX39.