If you’re looking for Rockford’s #1 Jerk chicken then you have to try Jammin Jerk Grill at both their food truck and storefront in the Cherry Valley Mall. Jammin Jerk started as a food truck but eventually got their spot at the Cherry Valley Mall. They serve a wide variety of Jamaican food from chicken, tacos, plantains, and more. We’re also mixing it up for Game Day with a Jamaican fruit word scramble. To check out more from Jammin Jerk head to jamminjerkgrill.com