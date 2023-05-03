Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Tacos and our next stop is Javi’s Tacos! You can typically find Javi’s Tacos every weekend inside CJ’s Public House, but did you know that they also have a food truck? Owner of Javi’s Tacos, Javi Quintero is inviting us inside his food truck to whip up some tacos and tortas. Make sure you check out Javi’s Tacos on Facebook at Javi’s Tacos. If you think that Javi’s Tacos has the best tacos in the Stateline, then you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until 12pm May 9th here.