Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

JB Love and Lil Zim from Q98.5 are back, and they have some exciting events on the horizon! An event that they’re really excited about is Grant’s Birthday Bash. This event will be held on Wednesday, August 23 at 5:00pm at Jax Pub. It is a birthday party for Grant Walter who is autistic and he loves country music so Q98.5 is throwing him a big party. JB Love, Lil Zim, and Michelle will be guest bartending and the proceeds from the event will benefit Easter Seals Rockford and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The other big event for Q98.5 is the Flannel Jam happening on September 10th. The performers are a mystery but they are big country artists. Lil Zim says that the concert will be very intimate and JB Love says that anyone who doesn’t go will wish they did. They are also making Rockford Peach Smash cocktails for 815 Week. Make sure to check out our recipe below.

Rockford Peach Smashes

Can of peaches

2 oz Vodka

3 oz Orange Juice

½ oz Cranberry Juice

1. In a glass, muddle 2 peaches. Top with ice

2. Pour vodka and cranberry juice and stir.

3. Top with Sprite

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling