Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love having JB Love and Lil Zim from Q98.5 join us and they’re teasing the Flannel Jam Country Confidential that is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on September 10. The event is in support of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Easter Seals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford area. We’re also having JB Love make our Spirit Day recipe with his eyes closed! You don’t have to make it with your eyes closed but make sure to check out our recipe below. Also make sure to check out Q98.5 at q985online.com.

Ingredients

3 oz pineapple juice

1 oz Coconut Rum

1 oz Vanilla Vodka

1 oz Amaretto

2 tsp Lime Juice

1 oz Grenadine

Directions

1. In an ice filled shaker combine everything excluding the grenadine, and pour into glasses

2. Slowly pour grenadine down the side of each glass