Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

You may have heard of kombucha or have seen it in stores, but have you ever considered making it at home? Co-Founders of DrinkBuchi Jeannine Buscher and Sarah Schomber are showing everyone how to make kombucha at home. It is easier than you’d think, and Jeannine and Sarah say they make great healthy gifts for others. If you would like to learn more about kombucha and how to make it at home, please visit drinkbuchi.com