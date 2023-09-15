Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Famous comedian Jeff Dunham is going to be making his way to the BMO Center this October! He is promoting the ‘Still Not Canceled’ Tour and will be in Rockford on Friday, October 6 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Jeff will have his six puppet friends with him and he’s excited to be sharing a night of comedy with Rockford! He says that he can’t choose a favorite puppet because it would be like choosing a favorite child but they will all be making an appearance. You can head to jeffdunham.com to learn more or to get tickets.