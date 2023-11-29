Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, yesterday was Giving Tuesday and Jennifer Aniston asked her followers to consider donating to the Matthew Perry Foundation. The Matthew Perry Foundation was started by Matthew's family on November 3rd to pay tribute to the work he had done for those struggling with addiction. Also tonight, a Queen concert from 1981 will be coming to the big screen this January. Their concert is from November 1981 when they performed at The Forum in Montreal. The movie will only be in theaters from January 18 through January 21. Finally, today is Spotify Wrapped Day and people are sharing all over social media who they listened to most this year. Taylor Swift was announced as the top artist and Miley Cyrus' song Flowers was announced the most streamed global song of the year.