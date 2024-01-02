Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re kicking off the new year by revisiting a story from last year. Jeremy Renner is reflecting on his snowplow accident from last year and credits his 10-year-old daughter on being the reason he continued to fight for his life. He also announced his album ‘Love and Titanium’ which tells the story of his recovery, and it will drop on January 19. Also tonight, Paula Abdul accuses Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault. She says that it happened on two occasions, first when American Idol first started and then again when she was a part of ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ Finally, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will be making their return to television on March 14th. Ellen Pompeo will be returning as Meredith Grey, but she will not be a series regular. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline. Insta-Chat is brought to you by Beloit Health System, the only hospital in the area to be awarded an ‘A’ quality and safety rating by Leapfrog.

