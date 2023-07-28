Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Jeremy Renner has been in the news quite a bit after his accident earlier this year but now he is onto bigger and better things! Jeremy just announced his involvement with ‘Sweet Grass Vodka.’ He’s excited with the progress he’s made from his accident and he’s ready for this new adventure. Also tonight, Miranda Lambert is joining the judges panel for the ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog.’ The contest runs through August 4th. Finally, tonight, Greta Gerwig shares that her and Kate McKinnon go all the way back to their college improv group. Greta says that they were in an improv group at Columbia University together and that Kate was always the most talented person in the room. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.