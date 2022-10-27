Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Jerry Springer was revealed last night on the Masked Singer and we’re so excited to be talking to him about his experience on the show. Jerry says that he enjoyed the anonymity but struggled to see out of the beetle costume. He has done so much throughout his professional career, and he feels lucky enough to say that he has accomplished all his professional goals. He even gave us talk show host tips and told us his favorite Halloween candy. Make sure to catch ‘The Masked Singer’ on FOX39 every Wednesday night.