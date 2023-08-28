Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Entrepreneur Jessica Taylor says that she has tried all forms of dating with no luck, so she is ready to find love on the OWN network dating show ‘Ready to Love.’ Something she learned from being on the show is to give people more than one chance. Jessica says that in real life, if she saw something she didn’t like she would immediately cut them off. Since the show required them to be closer for longer periods of time, she learned to have more patience for others. Jessica took her experience on the show to the next level, and she decided to start a podcast. Her podcast gives behind the scenes looks into the show by bringing in guests that have also been on the show. She is done filming the season, but she says that she is watching the show just like everyone else because she doesn’t know what made the cut for television. You can catch Ready to Love on Fridays at 8:00pm on OWN.