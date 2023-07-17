Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re in the market to buy a used car, then you don’t want to miss the huge deals happening at JH Barkau and Sons in Freeport, IL. Both Rick and Couy Barkau pride themselves on the selection of cars they offer. Rick says that he has never seen another car lot that has over 400 cars in one place.

From now until the end of July, every vehicle will be marked down. Not only are they having their gigantic sale on cars, but you can also stop in and register to win big prizes with no purchase necessary. Rick says that the car dealership has been in the family for 71 years which is why they are celebrating with the Biggest Event in 71 years.

To check out this awesome event you can visit them at 1102 East South Street in Freeport, IL. They are open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-8:00pm and then from 8:00am-5:00pm on Saturday. Make sure to also check out their website at barkau.com.