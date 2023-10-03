Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, NBA star Jimmy Butler is getting ready to debut a country music album. He told Rolling Stone magazine that he has been writing and producing songs, but he wants to keep his collabs a secret. Currently there is no official release date for the album. Also tonight, the late-night shows are back, and Jimmy Fallon celebrated his return with Matthew McConaughey. They sang Matthew’s new book ‘Just Because’ which came out on September 12. Finally, Kylie Jenner’s baby is officially named Aire. Her son’s name was originally Wolf, but she filed to change his name back in June. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.