Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)

Kicking things off tonight, Jimmy Kimmel opened his show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Monday with a reminder on everything that happened with Aaron Rodgers recently. Jimmy clarified that he had never even met Jeffrey Epstein and he called for Aaron to apologize. Also tonight, Selena Gomez cleared up some rumors surrounding what the internet thinks they saw her say to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. She said that she wasn't talking about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, but she was referring to two of her friends. Finally, while we haven't received word on an NSYNC reunion, it was announced that AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone from NSYNC will be going on tour together.

