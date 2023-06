Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is now in theatres, but did you know that Rockford native Jodi Benson makes a cameo in the live-action movie?

In today’s Insta-chat, we’re revealing which part of the movie she was in and why Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem are hoping for more mermaid movies in the future.

We’re also giving you the inside scoop on why Sex and The City fans are in for a treat. Here’s a hint: It involves Kim Cattrall!